7-year CPS officer charged with off-duty road rage incident

Calgary police say one of their own is charged after an off-duty road rage incident back in August.

In a news release, CPS said around 6 p.m., on Aug. 30, 2022, a road-rage incident occurred between two drivers in the northeast community of Skyview.

“A verbal altercation occurred, which escalated with one driver striking the other,” police said.

911 was called and police attended the scene.

After an investigation, police charged 42-year-old Lisa Bischke with assault and driving without due care and attention. Bischke is a seven-year member of the Calgary Police Service.

Police said the constable remains on administrative duties pending further review.

“Since the incident occurred off-duty, any potential for internal discipline will depend on the outcome of the criminal case and cannot be investigated until the courts process is finished,” police added.

Calgary police said the incident was reported to the Alberta Director of Law Enforcement, and then left with CPS for further investigation.