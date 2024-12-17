Calgary police officer charged with assault while on duty

An officer with the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with an on-duty incident that took place on Jan. 4, 2024.
CPS said the incident happened after police responded to a call for service in the community of Woodbine.
Police allege that during an attempted entry into a residence, one officer deployed his conducted energy weapon on a man, twice.
Police further allege that the force used by the officer was not reasonable or proportionate given the circumstances.
CPS has identified the officer as 37-year-old Cst. Nickolas Kerton, who has has been with the force for two years.
He was suspended in February 2024 while the CPS Professional Standards Section conducted an investigation, including a review of body-worn camera footage.
Following the investigation, he was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
Kerton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
CPS said he remains suspended from duty pending further review.
