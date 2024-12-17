Calgary police officer charged with assault while on duty

Send this page to someone via email

An officer with the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with an on-duty incident that took place on Jan. 4, 2024.

CPS said the incident happened after police responded to a call for service in the community of Woodbine.

Police allege that during an attempted entry into a residence, one officer deployed his conducted energy weapon on a man, twice.

Police further allege that the force used by the officer was not reasonable or proportionate given the circumstances.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CPS has identified the officer as 37-year-old Cst. Nickolas Kerton, who has has been with the force for two years.

He was suspended in February 2024 while the CPS Professional Standards Section conducted an investigation, including a review of body-worn camera footage.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the investigation, he was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

1:10 Report on use of force by Calgary police stresses training, recruitment

Kerton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

CPS said he remains suspended from duty pending further review.