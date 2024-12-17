Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police officer charged with assault while on duty

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault with a weapon after responding to a call in Woodbine in January 2024. View image in full screen
A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault with a weapon after responding to a call in Woodbine in January 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An officer with the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with an on-duty incident that took place on Jan. 4, 2024.

CPS said the incident happened after police responded to a call for service in the community of Woodbine.

Police allege that during an attempted entry into a residence, one officer deployed his conducted energy weapon on a man, twice.

Police further allege that the force used by the officer was not reasonable or proportionate given the circumstances.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

CPS has identified the officer as 37-year-old Cst. Nickolas Kerton, who has has been with the force for two years.

He was suspended in February 2024 while the CPS Professional Standards Section conducted an investigation, including a review of body-worn camera footage.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the investigation, he was charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Report on use of force by Calgary police stresses training, recruitment'
Report on use of force by Calgary police stresses training, recruitment

Kerton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

CPS said he remains suspended from duty pending further review.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices