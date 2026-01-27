Montreal resto-bar among targets in 2 suspected overnight arsons: police

Montreal police say they’re investigating two suspected arsons that saw a resto-bar and a mixed residential-commercial building charred.
According to police, a downtown resto-bar on Crescent Street near Sainte-Catherine Street was left charred early Tuesday morning after a Molotov cocktail was smashed through its front window.
Get breaking National news
Suspects were seen fleeing the scene shortly after 3 a.m.
The incident follows a separate fire at a mixed commercial-residential building in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough at around midnight.
Police said no injuries were reported in either case.
The cases are being investigated by the police’s arson squad as criminal acts.
Comments