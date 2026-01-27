Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal resto-bar among targets in 2 suspected overnight arsons: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 27, 2026 10:13 am
1 min read
A Montreal police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Aug. 29, 2024. T. View image in full screen
A Montreal police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Aug. 29, 2024. T. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police say they’re investigating two suspected arsons that saw a resto-bar and a mixed residential-commercial building charred.

According to police, a downtown resto-bar on Crescent Street near Sainte-Catherine Street was left charred early Tuesday morning after a Molotov cocktail was smashed through its front window.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Suspects were seen fleeing the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

The incident follows a separate fire at a mixed commercial-residential building in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough at around midnight.

Trending Now

Police said no injuries were reported in either case.

The cases are being investigated by the police’s arson squad as criminal acts.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices