Severe winter storm in Eastern Canada impacts flights in and out of Edmonton

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 8:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton flights affected by ripple effect of Eastern Canada snowstorm'
Edmonton flights affected by ripple effect of Eastern Canada snowstorm
Passengers trying to get in and out of Edmonton, as well as those trying to head to the Eastern Canada, haven't been having much luck after a massive snowstorm. Some travellers have now spent an extra few days in the capital city waiting for clear skies. Jasmine King reports.
Passengers trying to get in and out of Alberta and head to Eastern Canada haven’t been having much luck.

Some travellers have now spent an extra few days in Edmonton waiting for clear skies.

At Edmonton International Airport (YEG) on Monday, the arrivals and departures board was filled with flights that had been delayed or cancelled.

This time, though, it wasn’t due to the weather here in Alberta.

Severe winter conditions hit Ontario and the East Coast hard, with heavy snow and freezing temperatures. That’s having a trickle-down impact on people trying to fly in or out of YEG the past few days.

YEG says the severe weather continues to impact flights at the airport. Over the past three days, 23 arrivals and 25 departures have been cancelled due to weather disruptions in other parts of Canada.

Carling Marlok’s family was in town visiting some relatives. To get back to Toronto and head home, they’ll now have to change their destination.

“My wife spent about two hours on the phone with Porter, trying to get rebooked to see if we could get home any earlier,” said Carling Marlok.

“Thankfully, there’s a flight to Hamilton — a little bit more of an inconvenience, but as long as we get home today I think we’ll be happy.”

Click the video above for more on the cancellations and delays in Edmonton.

