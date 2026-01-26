Raptors’ Quickley named East’s player of the week

Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week.
Quickley helped the Raptors to a 4-0 record last week, averaging a team-high 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals.
Quickley kicked off the week with a career high-tying 40 points and 10 assists last Tuesday at Golden State. He joined Vince Carter as the only players in franchise history to have 40 points and 10 assists in the same game.
Quickley also became the third player in NBA history to score 40-plus points on 13 or fewer field goal attempts, along with Rolando Blackman (1986) and Shaquille O’Neal (1999).
After wins over Sacramento and Portland, Quickley closed the week with 23 points and a season-high 11 rebounds Sunday night in Oklahoma City against the league-best Thunder.
Quickley is the second Raptor in the last three weeks to win player of the week honours after Scottie Barnes captured the award.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.
