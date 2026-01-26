SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors’ Quickley named East’s player of the week

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 4:44 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week.

Quickley helped the Raptors to a 4-0 record last week, averaging a team-high 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals.

Quickley kicked off the week with a career high-tying 40 points and 10 assists last Tuesday at Golden State. He joined Vince Carter as the only players in franchise history to have 40 points and 10 assists in the same game.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments'
Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments
Story continues below advertisement

Quickley also became the third player in NBA history to score 40-plus points on 13 or fewer field goal attempts, along with Rolando Blackman (1986) and Shaquille O’Neal (1999).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After wins over Sacramento and Portland, Quickley closed the week with 23 points and a season-high 11 rebounds Sunday night in Oklahoma City against the league-best Thunder.

Trending Now

Quickley is the second Raptor in the last three weeks to win player of the week honours after Scottie Barnes captured the award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices