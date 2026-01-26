Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa gives conditional OK for Marineland to export remaining belugas

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government reviewing export request for Marineland belugas ‘expeditiously’'
Federal government reviewing export request for Marineland belugas ‘expeditiously’
WATCH: Federal government reviewing export request for Marineland belugas ‘expeditiously’
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says she has provided conditional approval for the export of Marineland’s remaining beluga whales to the United States.

Thompson says in a statement posted on social media that she met with Marineland today and she will issue final permits once the Niagara Falls, Ont., theme park provides further information.

The move comes after Marineland presented what it called an “urgent rescue solution” to the federal government last week to keep the 30 belugas alive.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canadian Press has previously reported that Marineland has a plan to ship the belugas and four dolphins to four different U.S. institutions.

The park has been in discussions with Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut and SeaWorld, which has several U.S. locations.

Trending Now

Marineland says in a statement that it is grateful to the federal government for “prioritizing the lives of these remarkable marine mammals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several sources have told The Canadian Press that Marineland gave Ottawa an imminent deadline to issue export permits or it would proceed with its backup plan to kill 30 belugas and four dolphins.

The sources were granted anonymity because they are not allowed to speak publicly about the ongoing situation at the former tourist attraction.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices