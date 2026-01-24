Canucks drop tough 5-4 decision to visiting Devils

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks are finally getting healthier but that still wasn’t enough for them to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

Two nights after snapping their 11-game winless streak on home ice against the Washington Capitals, the Canucks pushed hard after spotting the New Jersey Devils a 3-0 lead at Rogers Arena before suffering a 5-4 loss.

“It felt like a pretty even game,” said Teddy Blueger, who scored his second goal of the year with his team shorthanded to make it 3-2 midway through in the second period. “I thought we had some really good pushes.

In a close game, the difference could have come down to a scoring chance by Evander Kane late in the second. With the Canucks down 4-3, the potential tying goal rolled along the goal-line behind Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom but stayed out of the net.

“I think the margins for the win were pretty small,” Blueger added. “I mean, you look at Kaner’s shot in the second, goes across the goal-line.

“I think good teams probably find a way to win those and right now, we’re not quite there yet.”

Blueger returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing three months of action with a lower-body injury. On Friday, Vancouver’s centre depth was augmented further when Filip Chytil got back in the action after a 44-game absence following an upper-body injury Oct. 19, the same game where Blueger was lost.

“There’s still so much room to work on,” Chytil said. “Because even if you practise for two months, that’s not a game.

“It’s on me now to go shift by shift, day by day, and work on my game.”

Chytil played 18 minutes 29 seconds Friday, logging four shot attempts and going 8-for-13 in the face-off circle.

“I think Fil was a big boost for us,” said coach Adam Foote. “I thought he looked awesome, made some great plays, entries.

“He’s very poised with the puck. It’s great to see him back healthy and feeling good.”

Since Dec. 22, the Canucks have gone 2-11-2 and now sit seven points below the St. Louis Blues at the very bottom of the NHL standings. Even with the return of the veterans and a determined push to tie the game late Friday, Vancouver’s special teams continue to be a liability.

The power play is 0-for-8 over the last four games and the penalty kill has given up eight goals on 15 short-handed attempts over the last five games.

“It’s clear they really are playing hard for each other,” Foote said. “It’s nice to see. We’ve got to just clean up a few things.”

Meanwhile, the streaky Devils are trending back in a positive direction. They won eight-straight games back in October but have also gone through three losing stretches of four games or more.

On Jan. 14, GM Tom Fitzgerald took responsibility for his club’s struggles in a media address, just as New Jersey’s fortunes began to improve. The Devils have now won five of their last six games.

And while they came into Vancouver sitting 30th in the league in goals per game, they matched their season high with five goals scored.

Three came from a new-look fourth line centred by Cody Glass, who matched his career high with three points, and 21-year-old rookie Lenni Hameenaho, who opened the scoring against Vancouver.

“It’s been great,” said Glass, whose 13 goals are now one shy of his career high from 2022-23 with the Nashville Predators. “(Arseny Gritsyuk) and Lenny are super-skilled players, so I try and be a little bit more responsible.

“But just playing with them, they’re fast guys and protect the puck well, so I just try and let their skill take over.”

Fighting to stay in the mix in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race, the Devils will look to go a perfect four-for-four on their Western road swing when they close out their trip in Seattle on Sunday.

The Canucks will continue to look to build on some of the positive momentum they’ve built this week as their homestand continues Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2026.