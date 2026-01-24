London Knights erase a 2-0 third period deficit to beat Sarnia Sting in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

Put a puck in the sweet spot for Henry Brzustewicz and he will find the back of the net.

Jesse Nurmi sent a beautiful backhand pass in front to Brzustewicz and he one-timed a shot past Sarnia goaltender Patrick Quinlan for the overtime winner and a 3-2 London Knights victory over the Sting on Jan. 23 at Canada Life Place.

The Knights had to battle back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to earn their 26th win of the season.

Ryan Brown ignited the comeback with a goal against his former team.

Brown now has five goals in his last three games and six goals in his last five games.

Alessandro Di Iorio of the Sting started the scoring at 12:10 of the first period with a low wrist shot from the slot.

Easton Walos fed Ben Pickell for the only goal of the second period. It came at the 15:19 mark on a short-handed rush and gave Sarnia a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes of play.

London went to consecutive power plays before the midway mark of the third period as Sting forward Easton Walos was whistled for back-to-back infractions and Brown made his former teammate pay as he rocketed home a pass from Cohen Bidgood to get the Knights on the board at 2-1.

Just over three minutes later, London head coach Dale Hunter sent out a line of Bidgood, Evan Van Gorp and Jaxon Cover and they combined to tie the game at 12:29 of the third period.

Two passes landed the puck on Cover’s stick and Cover cut out from behind the net and roofed a backhand for his 11th goal of the season and a 2-2 score.

The game went to overtime and London weathered some early Sting possession and then took advantage of a chance with just under two minutes remaining as Will Nicholl got a puck to Jesse Nurmi in the right corner and Nurmi found Brzustewicz and he fired home the winner standing to the left of the Sarnia net.

Braiden Clark left the game in the first period after being injured off a faceoff in the London zone. The overage forward from Ohio was helped off the ice and did not return.

The Knights were 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

London outshot the Sting 38-22.

Up next

London will host the Peterborough Petes on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The teams last saw each other on Oct. 30 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre when the Knights won 6-1.

Henry Brzustewicz scored twice in that game and Omemee, Ont., native Caleb Mitchell scored his first OHL goal.

The Petes come into the weekend in fourth place in the Eastern Conference just one point ahead of the North Bay Battalion.

Peterborough will be playing their second game in 24 hours. They visit Sarnia on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 on 980 CFPL at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio or Radioplayer Canada app.