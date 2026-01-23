Menu

Canada

Fewer black bears killed in B.C. last year than in last decade: conservation officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2026 7:18 am
1 min read
A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., in June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., in June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. SDV
New figures suggest fewer black bears in British Columbia were killed in 2025 than in previous years in the last decade.

The Conservation Officer Service says officers dispatched 178 black bears and euthanized 33 last year — the lowest in the 15 years that predator statistics have been published online and a 65 per cent drop from 2023.

“Dispatch” refers to a bear being killed for public safety reasons, such as a human-wildlife conflict, while “euthanize” refers to a bear being killed for welfare reasons, such as critical injuries.

The West Coast saw the most bears killed for public safety reasons, coming in at 47, while the Okanagan reported the most euthanizations with eight.

Garth Mowat, a large carnivore specialist with the province, says a large berry crop across the B.C. Interior last year may have led to fewer bears in communities, as abundant food sources often lead to fewer conflicts between bears and people.

Cam Schley with the Conservation Officer Service says many conflicts between humans and bears are preventable.

“Officers continue to work collaboratively with and engage communities, organizations and businesses on public education and outreach to help keep people safe, and wildlife wild,” said Schley.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

