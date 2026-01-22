Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Metro Vancouver governance committee meets to prepare review of size, structure

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 22, 2026 2:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Big week ahead at Metro Vancouver'
Big week ahead at Metro Vancouver
WATCH: Some big decisions could be made this week at Metro Vancouver's governance committee, the organization responsible for the region's waste and water infrastructure, and managing a lot of your tax dollars. It's been in the spotlight for a couple of years now, since it blew the budget on the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant by more than $3 billion. Jordan Armstrong reports.
Metro Vancouver’s governance committee will meet on Thursday to prepare a review of the board’s size and structure following concerns that it is simply too big to be efficient.

The organization provides utility services such as wastewater and drinking water throughout the region.

It also sets a plan for urban growth, manages some parks, and runs a housing corporation.

Last year, a Deloitte review of Metro Vancouver’s governance structure described the 41-member board as “large and unwieldy.”

Deloitte made 41 recommendations for reform, including addressing payments for travel and board member stipends of $1,094 for attending meetings that exceed four hours.

The report also recommended establishing a new board structure that can provide more effective governance and oversight.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver information leak'
Metro Vancouver information leak

The audit was ordered amid a series of problems, including a $3.5-billion hike in the anticipated cost to finish the Northshore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Following its review, the governance committee is expected to put forward recommendations for changes at a meeting in July.

“There’s no question that the size of the board is too big today and it’s only going to grow,” Delta councillor Dylan Kruger told Global News.

“The board size is linked to the population of Metro Vancouver; the more people that move to Metro Vancouver, the more board members we are going to get. If we don’t make some serious and systemic changes now, this board will grow to more than 50 members in the next 10 years.”

Kruger said he thinks the number of directors should be less than half of what they have today.

More to come…

