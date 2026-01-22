Metro Vancouver governance committee meets to prepare review of size, structure

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver’s governance committee will meet on Thursday to prepare a review of the board’s size and structure following concerns that it is simply too big to be efficient.

The organization provides utility services such as wastewater and drinking water throughout the region.

It also sets a plan for urban growth, manages some parks, and runs a housing corporation.

Last year, a Deloitte review of Metro Vancouver’s governance structure described the 41-member board as “large and unwieldy.”

Deloitte made 41 recommendations for reform, including addressing payments for travel and board member stipends of $1,094 for attending meetings that exceed four hours.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The report also recommended establishing a new board structure that can provide more effective governance and oversight.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Metro Vancouver information leak

The audit was ordered amid a series of problems, including a $3.5-billion hike in the anticipated cost to finish the Northshore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Following its review, the governance committee is expected to put forward recommendations for changes at a meeting in July.

“There’s no question that the size of the board is too big today and it’s only going to grow,” Delta councillor Dylan Kruger told Global News.

“The board size is linked to the population of Metro Vancouver; the more people that move to Metro Vancouver, the more board members we are going to get. If we don’t make some serious and systemic changes now, this board will grow to more than 50 members in the next 10 years.”

Kruger said he thinks the number of directors should be less than half of what they have today.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…