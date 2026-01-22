Menu

Crime

4 coyotes dead after being deliberately struck by snowmobiles in Saskatchewan

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted January 22, 2026 4:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Conservation officers investigate death of coyotes east of Lanigan, SK'
Conservation officers investigate death of coyotes east of Lanigan, SK
WATCH: Saskatchewan conservation officers are investigating after four coyotes were found dead east of Lanigan, apparently struck and run over by snowmobilers.
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan are investigating after four coyotes were deliberately run over by snowmobiles east of Lanigan earlier this month.

SaskTIP, a non-profit that assists in the apprehension of those who break environmental laws, says the incident was discovered on Jan. 11, about 11 kilometres east of Lanigan, where conservation officers found four coyote carcasses along with multiple sets of snowmobile tracks.

A provincial map shows the location east of Lanigan, Sask., where conservation officers say multiple coyotes were run over by snowmobiles. View image in full screen
A provincial map shows the location east of Lanigan, Sask., where conservation officers say multiple coyotes were run over by snowmobiles. Sasktip/ Facebook

According to the province, evidence collected at the scene indicates all four coyotes were run over by the same group of snowmobilers.

At least one of the animals was found partially flattened directly in the snowmobile track path.

Officials say two of the coyotes were still alive when they were discovered but were severely injured and had to be humanely euthanized on site.

The province is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its TIPP (Turn in Poachers and Polluters) line. A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

