Police probe shooting death of man in Kahnawake restaurant parking lot

Police are investigating the killing of a 40-year-old man in the parking lot of a restaurant on Mohawk territory south of Montreal.

Kyle Chad Grabowski was shot just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot behind Robbie’s Smokehouse in Kahnawake.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers are investigating the murder with the Quebec provincial police major crimes and other specialized units.

Authorities say that Grabowski was not a resident of the community and no one has been arrested in his death.

Const. Kyle Zachary says anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

Peacekeepers say there is no active threat to the Mohawk community in connection with Grabowski’s killing.