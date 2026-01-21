Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police probe shooting death of man in Kahnawake restaurant parking lot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2026 4:28 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are investigating the killing of a 40-year-old man in the parking lot of a restaurant on Mohawk territory south of Montreal.

Kyle Chad Grabowski was shot just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot behind Robbie’s Smokehouse in Kahnawake.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers are investigating the murder with the Quebec provincial police major crimes and other specialized units.

Authorities say that Grabowski was not a resident of the community and no one has been arrested in his death.

Trending Now

Const. Kyle Zachary says anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

Peacekeepers say there is no active threat to the Mohawk community in connection with Grabowski’s killing.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices