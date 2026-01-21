Eby says head of extortion task force needs to demonstrate urgency or step aside

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the head of a police anti-extortion task force needs to step aside if he cannot demonstrate a sense of urgency in the fight.

Eby’s comments about RCMP Assistant Commissioner John Brewer come after Brewer repeatedly declined to characterize a wave of extortion-related shootings in the Lower Mainland as a crisis.

“I think Mr. Brewer has the opportunity to clarify that he feels this sense of urgency. I would urge him to do so,” Eby said.

“If he doesn’t feel the sense of emergency, then we do need someone else to do this. This is an urgent and serious situation for the people of Surrey, for people south of Fraser, and the head of the task force needs to reflect that urgency in the work.”

Eby said that, up until Brewer’s comments on Tuesday, he thought that Brewer had demonstrated the sense of agency and had been doing constructive work.

“It’s possible in this world to misspeak, certainly I’m well aware of that, I’m human too,” Eby added.

“The comments, though, really do cut at public confidence in the head of the task force’s work and he needs to either clarify and if he doesn’t feel the urgency, then he needs to step aside.”

Brenda Locke, the mayor of Surrey, is meanwhile urging Ottawa to “take immediate action and implement a full-scale national initiative” against extortion violence in Canada amid the shootings linked to attempted blackmail in her city.

