Crime

Eby says head of extortion task force needs to demonstrate urgency or step aside

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2026 4:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eby says head of extortion task force needs to show urgency'
Eby says head of extortion task force needs to show urgency
Speaking at a mining conference in Prince George on Wednesday, B.C. Premier David Eby said the head of the extortion task force, Assistant Commissioner John Brewer, needs to show a sense of urgency about what's happening or he needs to step aside.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the head of a police anti-extortion task force needs to step aside if he cannot demonstrate a sense of urgency in the fight.

Eby’s comments about RCMP Assistant Commissioner John Brewer come after Brewer repeatedly declined to characterize a wave of extortion-related shootings in the Lower Mainland as a crisis.

“I think Mr. Brewer has the opportunity to clarify that he feels this sense of urgency. I would urge him to do so,” Eby said.

“If he doesn’t feel the sense of emergency, then we do need someone else to do this. This is an urgent and serious situation for the people of Surrey, for people south of Fraser, and the head of the task force needs to reflect that urgency in the work.”

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Eby said that, up until Brewer’s comments on Tuesday, he thought that Brewer had demonstrated the sense of agency and had been doing constructive work.

“It’s possible in this world to misspeak, certainly I’m well aware of that, I’m human too,” Eby added.

“The comments, though, really do cut at public confidence in the head of the task force’s work and he needs to either clarify and if he doesn’t feel the urgency, then he needs to step aside.”

Brenda Locke, the mayor of Surrey, is meanwhile urging Ottawa to “take immediate action and implement a full-scale national initiative” against extortion violence in Canada amid the shootings linked to attempted blackmail in her city.

Click to play video: 'BC RCMP says Extortion Task Force making progress in their investigations'
BC RCMP says Extortion Task Force making progress in their investigations

More coming.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

