‘There’s not a crisis,’ RCMP head of B.C. Extortion Task Force insists

Despite dozens of new extortion threats and eight extortion-related shootings this year, the BC RCMP says progress is being made to curb extortion violence and to hold those responsible accountable.

Nine individuals have been deported in connection with extortion-related files.

BC RCMP Assistant Commissioner John Brewer, head of the B.C. Extortion Task Force, told Global News Morning that he considers the results so far to be progress.

“These are very complex investigations that take a lot of time and effort by the police to bring them to conclusion,” Brewer said.

“So yes, while there’s still extortions coming in, my extortion task force, made up of police officers across jurisdictions, RCMP, provincially, municipally, municipal police officers, are all working diligently and we are making great progress working with our federal partners, primarily CBSA.”

On Tuesday, Brewer said that the extortion-related cases, most of them in Surrey, are not a crisis.

“There’s not a crisis,” he said. “What’s happening out there with drug overdoses — that’s a crisis, people are dying. This [threat of extortion] is a threat to public safety, absolutely, and I take it very seriously.”

On Wednesday, Brewer doubled down on that message.

“When I say, yes, is it important to people? Yes. Do people feel scared? Do individuals believe it’s a crisis? Absolutely. Are we taking it extremely seriously? Yes.

“Are we putting all the resources we can towards it? Absolutely are. But my point being, if we just call everything a crisis, right, I have to focus on those that are important. Extortions are a primary focus for us in policing right now, particularly in the Lower Mainland, but across the country.”

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke told Global News on Tuesday that people in the city do not feel safe.

“I absolutely think it’s a crisis,” she said.

Surrey radio host and former MLA Jinny Sims called the task force update on Tuesday “superficial.”

She said that what she sees in Surrey does not feel like Canada anymore.

“And what I can tell you, in this community, people are talking about relocating, going somewhere else, people have lost or are losing confidence in our police system and our elected officials to deliver public safety.”

Brewer said in addition to police and partner agencies working hard to address extortion cases, they need the community’s support.

He said every case should be reported to the police and is urging people not to pay money or try to take matters into their own hands.

“I am taking this seriously, personally,” Brewer added.

“All my police officers are taking this personally, and we are dealing with this. We work around the clock. We don’t take time off. We don’t take weekends off. We’re working on this. I worked on this all weekend with my team, getting briefings and making decisions on investigative steps forward.”

Brewer urges everyone with information to bring that forward to the policing agencies.

— With files from Global News’ Jordan Armstrong