7 people charged, 9 deported since B.C. Extortion Task Force launched, RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

It has been four months since B.C. launched its Extortion Task Force.

In that time, the Task Force has taken charge of 32 files from jurisdictions across the Lower Mainland, according to a release from BC RCMP.

Seven people have been criminally charged out of these investigations and municipal policing partners have also secured charges in some of the investigations in conjunction with the Task Force, police said.

“Extortion investigations are complex and investigators and Crown prosecutors must rely on lawfully obtained physical, digital and forensic evidence to put the pieces of the puzzles together and to prove the charges,” assistant commissioner John Brewer of the BC RCMP said in a statement.

“The Task Force understands this reality is unrelenting in its efforts, has over 1,000 exhibits and hundreds of hours of CCTV footage that is being meticulously analyzed to find every vital piece of evidence. The BC RCMP continues to lead the Task Force and drive investigations with our municipal partners because public safety remains our top priority. All our investigations remain active with our efforts extending beyond provincial borders through close collaboration with police partners nationwide.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Frustration grows after latest Surrey extortion shooting

Police said that as each extortion-related file comes in, it is assessed to determine whether it’s connected with any previously identified case, and then investigators will work with policing partners across the province and Canada.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Task Force has also obtained almost 100 judicial authorizations and executed multiple search warrants across the Lower Mainland, Southeast District and in Alberta.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is also an integral part of the Extortion Task Force, RCMP said.

As of Jan. 20, the CBSA is investigating 111 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible for Immigration and Refugee Protection Act–related offences, according to police.

So far, nine of these individuals have been removed from Canada.

“Please know that we are moving forward with each investigation to ensure that those who are responsible for these acts are held accountable,” Brewer said. “Working with our partners in the Task Force, specialized units and police of jurisdiction, we’ve taken a multi-pronged approach to each file. The combined strength of all agencies involved ensures that the necessary expertise is available throughout the province and across the country to advance investigations.”