Nova Scotia man found guilty to making 3D guns, gets 6 years in prison

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A 36-year-old Nova Scotia man has been sentenced to six years in prison for manufacturing 3D firearms, the Canadian Border Services Agency says.

Joseph Wayne Bowser was given his sentence on Jan. 23, the CBSA said Thursday; he was found guilty of three counts of weapons trafficking and manufacturing, one count of possession of computer data pertaining to a firearm, one count of altering a non-prohibited cartridge magazine into a prohibited device and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

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The CBSA said the investigation began on March 6, 2024, when its team in the Toronto area intercepted a package containing a firearm part known as a fire control unit.

“The package had arrived via international courier from China and was destined to an individual in Dartmouth, N.S.,” it said.

“Evidence and intelligence were referred to the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Gun and Drug Unit.”

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CBSA investigators in Halifax worked closely with the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Gun and Drug Unit on a joint operation related to the investigation, it added.

“Following a controlled delivery of the package and search warrants conducted at two residences, Bowser was arrested and charged with multiple offences,” the agency said.

“Through further investigation and analysis of evidence led by the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Gun and Drug Unit, it was determined that Bowser was involved in manufacturing 3D firearms.”