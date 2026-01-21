Police raiding Hells Angels operations in Quebec, several arrests made

Send this page to someone via email

Police forces across Quebec made several arrests Wednesday morning in a series of raids targeting operations linked to the Hells Angels.

Some 50 police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec City police, Lévis police, Longueuil police and Mirabel police are involved in the operation, the SQ said.

Several arrests have been made for offences related to weapons, drug trafficking and possession of stolen property, the SQ said, adding that the arrests occurred in the Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Laurentides and Montérégie regions.

The operation is linked to an investigation that began in 2024 and searches that were conducted in February, May and December of last year, the SQ added. The force alleged the people who were arrested manage a network that operates under the Quebec chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

The SQ is expected to provide an update later Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.