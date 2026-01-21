Where Canadians can view a rare 6-planet lineup over the next few days

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians will have a chance to spot a rare celestial event over the next few days, starting Wednesday, as six planets line up in the evening sky in what astronomers call a “planetary parade.”

Stargazers will be able to spot Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune appearing along the same arc in the western sky shortly after sunset, according to NASA.

Raymond Carlberg, emeritus astronomy professor at the University of Toronto, says the alignment “is a beautiful sight” of the solar system’s structure.

In Ontario, skywatchers may have the best views in northern and rural areas, where light pollution is lower and western horizons are less obstructed.

Urban viewers may still catch the brighter planets, but darker skies will offer a clearer look at the full lineup.

“If you can get to a reasonably dark site outside a city, even better if it’s on higher ground, you can see the plane of the solar system with planets spread out in a tilted line toward where the sun has just set,” Carlberg told Global News.

“It’s almost like you’re on a spaceship cruising through the solar system.”

Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist at Global News added that this is a lucky time to catch the planets with the naked eye as we just passed a new moon phase, limiting the amount of light in the sky.

“The moon will be full on February 1st. The best viewing could be over the next few days while the moon is still only a sliver in the sky,” said Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist at Global News.

Other regions, including the Prairies and parts of Atlantic Canada, may also catch part of the alignment, depending on cloud cover and local conditions.

Manitoba will be able to see all six of the planets as well, while Saskatchewan will be able to see three of the six planets: Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus.

According to NASA, the best chance to view the planets is about an hour after sunset, beginning Wednesday.

The alignment will remain visible for several evenings, giving skywatchers multiple opportunities to see it.

Four of the six planets – Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn – are bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.

Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a small telescope.

“If the weather tonight and over the next few days remains clear, there will be a much greater chance of viewing the planetary parade,” said Ross Hull, a meteorologist with Global News.

Recent snowfall across Ontario, as well as parts of Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, could make viewing more difficult, as snow reflects artificial light back into the night sky.

“This weekend, a large sprawling area of Arctic High Pressure will deliver clear skies across much of Canada,” Farnell said. “But that high pressure system will also bring some brutally cold air, limiting how much time you can spend outside at night in January, especially this year with the extreme cold.”

However, Hull said cold winter air can often provide sharper views when skies clear.

Experts recommend dressing warmly, avoiding city lights when possible and looking west shortly after sunset to catch the rare celestial display.

The usual advice applies when observing celestial objects in the night sky:

Find a location away from artificial city lights, which make it harder to see objects in the night sky.

Allow about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness before observing.

Keep in mind the display takes place near the horizon, so avoid tall buildings or trees that could block the view.

Carlberg added that there are many cellphone apps that show the positions of the planets.

“You just hold the cellphone up to the sky in front of you and it tells you what is there,” he said. “There are now small smart telescopes that do all the pointing for you.”

Carlberg notes that while planetary conjunctions happen every year, alignments involving so many planets are less common.

The planetary alignment will also be visible across much of the United States and parts of Mexico, wherever skies are clear and the western horizon is unobstructed.

He also said that on Feb. 8, Mercury will join the lineup, extending the parade to seven visible planets.

A more extended alignment involving five or more planets will not occur again until 2040.