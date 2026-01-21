GFL Environmental moves executive headquarters from Ontario to Florida

GFL Environmental Inc. says it has moved its executive headquarters from Ontario to the United States.
The company says it’s now based in Miami Beach, Fla., while its jurisdiction of incorporation remains in Canada in Ontario.
GFL founder and chief executive Patrick Dovigi says the change broadens the company’s eligibility for participation in U.S. equity indexes.
He says he expects the move will increase GFL’s visibility with investors and broaden its shareholder base.
GFL provides solid waste management services in Canada and 18 U.S. states.
The U.S. represents more than two-thirds of its revenue.
