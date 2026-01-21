GFL Environmental moves executive headquarters from Ontario to Florida

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

GFL Environmental Inc. says it has moved its executive headquarters from Ontario to the United States.

The company says it’s now based in Miami Beach, Fla., while its jurisdiction of incorporation remains in Canada in Ontario.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

GFL founder and chief executive Patrick Dovigi says the change broadens the company’s eligibility for participation in U.S. equity indexes.

He says he expects the move will increase GFL’s visibility with investors and broaden its shareholder base.

GFL provides solid waste management services in Canada and 18 U.S. states.

The U.S. represents more than two-thirds of its revenue.