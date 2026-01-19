Menu

Canada

Canada approves permanent residency for family of Ottawa mass murder victims

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2026 5:38 pm
Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, centre, looks on towards Immigration Lawyer and family representative Ronalee Carey as she speaks to reporters outside of the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Wickramasinghe is the sole survivor of a mass stabbing incident in Ottawa’s Barrhaven region that took the lives of his four children, his wife and a family friend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Canada has approved permanent residency status for the Sri Lankan brother and father of an Ottawa man whose wife and four children were killed in a gruesome mass stabbing.

Darshani Ekanayake, 35, her seven-year-old son Inuka and her three daughters, Ashwini, 4, Ranaya, 3, and Kelly, two months, were killed at their Ottawa townhouse in March 2024.

Gamini Amarakoon, 40, a family friend and tenant of the family, was also killed.

Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, Ekanayake’s husband and the children’s father, was injured in the attack but survived.

Barrhaven funeral: 6 murder victims of suburban Ottawa home laid to rest

In November, Febrio De-Zoysa was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, after pleading guilty to four counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Wickramasinghe’s brother and father came to Canada after the murders to support him and last year asked the federal government for help after applying for permanent residency but hearing nothing for months.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

Immigration lawyer Ronalee Carey, who is representing the family, said Monday both the brother and father had their applications approved earlier this month and are now just waiting for their cards to arrive.

Carey says Wickramasinghe’s brother, Chelaka Wickramasinghe, is now planning to sponsor his wife and daughter, who previously were denied visitor visas that would allow them to travel to Canada. She says processing time for that is 14 months.

“Obviously, this is not ideal as the family has been separated for so long already,” Carey says.

Ottawa police identify victims, suspect in city’s worst mass killing

Carey says she had requested that Canada’s immigration minister reconsider the denials of the visitor visas but didn’t receive a response.

She says she’s still collecting documents from the previous visitor visa application and will make further attempts to try and ensure it’s successful.

“Since processing times are so long for the sponsorship application, we would like them to come as visitors for now,” Carey says.

“His wife can apply for a work permit once she is in Canada, though processing times are so long that she’ll be waiting a long time for it to be approved,” Carey said.

“IRCC could expedite processing of her work permit by issuing it in conjunction with a temporary resident permit, if they so choose.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

