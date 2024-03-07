Menu

Canada

4 children, 2 adults found dead in Ottawa homicide

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 6:45 am
1 min read
Ottawa police said they found four children and two adults dead at an address on Berrigan Drive in the Barrhaven neighbourhood at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The homocide unit is investigating. View image in full screen
Ottawa police said they found four children and two adults dead at an address on Berrigan Drive in the Barrhaven neighbourhood at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The homocide unit is investigating. Luigi Della Penta/Global News
Ottawa Police Service says the homicide unit has been called in after multiple people were found dead inside a home in the west-end Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to an address on Berrigan Drive at around 11 p.m.

Six people were found dead — four children and two adults, police said.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said one person was taken into custody and that there is no threat to public safety.

“This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive,” police said.

Investigators said more information will be made available later in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

