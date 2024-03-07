4 children, 2 adults found dead in Ottawa homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Police Service says the homicide unit has been called in after multiple people were found dead inside a home in the west-end Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to an address on Berrigan Drive at around 11 p.m.

Six people were found dead — four children and two adults, police said.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said one person was taken into custody and that there is no threat to public safety.

“This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive,” police said.

Investigators said more information will be made available later in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.