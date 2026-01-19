1 dead, 19 displaced after fire at Ottawa apartment building: firefighters

The Ottawa fire service says one person is dead and 19 people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building in the city’s west end Sunday.
Firefighters say they were called to the scene on Armstrong Street at around 6 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in a three-storey, multi-unit building.
They say emergency crews found the fire inside a bedroom in a first floor unit and it was extinguished just before 6:30 p.m. before it could spread.
They say firefighters found one person unconscious inside the bathroom, and despite life-saving measures, they were pronounced dead in hospital.
The fire service says crews searched the rest of the building and found no one else inside, and a total of 19 residents were displaced.
It says firefighters and the provincial fire marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.
