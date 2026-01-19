Public hearing into 2015 Vancouver police beating death of Myles Gray to begin

Send this page to someone via email

A public hearing into the 2015 police beating death of Myles Gray gets underway today in Vancouver.

The hearing by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner into the circumstances of Gray’s death after a violent altercation with a group of Vancouver police officers in Burnaby, B.C., is scheduled to last 10 weeks.

His family sought the hearing after a discipline authority cleared the seven officers of misconduct in 2024, and Margaret Gray, his mother, is listed as the first witness to testify today.

Gray says she hopes the hearing reveals the full truth about her son’s death, and why “accountability failed,” after none of the officers involved in the fatal altercation were ever charged.

Myles Gray suffered injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.

Lawyer Brian Smith, general counsel for the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, told reporters last week that it’s unknown if any of the seven officers will testify, as they cannot be compelled to do so.

The hearing’s adjudicator will be retired B.C. Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey.

In 2023, a coroner’s inquest ruled the death was a homicide, although coroner Larry Marzinzik told the jury the term is neutral and does not imply fault.