Video link
Headline link
Canada

Public hearing into 2015 Vancouver police beating death of Myles Gray to begin

By Darryl Greer The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2026 6:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OPCC hearing into Myles Gray’s death to begin'
OPCC hearing into Myles Gray’s death to begin
WATCH: The mother of Myles Gray is scheduled to be the first witness, Monday, at the start of a 10 week long hearing by the office of the police complaint commissioner. A retired judge will be looking into the actions of seven Vancouver police officers and the subsequent death of Gray more than a decade ago. Grace Ke reports.
A public hearing into the 2015 police beating death of Myles Gray gets underway today in Vancouver.

The hearing by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner into the circumstances of Gray’s death after a violent altercation with a group of Vancouver police officers in Burnaby, B.C., is scheduled to last 10 weeks.

His family sought the hearing after a discipline authority cleared the seven officers of misconduct in 2024, and Margaret Gray, his mother, is listed as the first witness to testify today.

Gray says she hopes the hearing reveals the full truth about her son’s death, and why “accountability failed,” after none of the officers involved in the fatal altercation were ever charged.

Myles Gray suffered injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib.

Lawyer Brian Smith, general counsel for the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, told reporters last week that it’s unknown if any of the seven officers will testify, as they cannot be compelled to do so.

The hearing’s adjudicator will be retired B.C. Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey.

In 2023, a coroner’s inquest ruled the death was a homicide, although coroner Larry Marzinzik told the jury the term is neutral and does not imply fault.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police chief stand by officers in the Myles Gray case'
Vancouver police chief stand by officers in the Myles Gray case
© 2026 The Canadian Press

