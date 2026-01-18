West Kelowna, B.C. home saved from fire after reported explosion: chief

Firefighters in West Kelowna, B.C., say they managed to save a house from flames early Sunday morning following reports of an explosion.
West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in a statement that crews responded to a residence in the Smith Creek neighbourhood at around 2 a.m.
He says that arriving crews found a truck and trailer on fire, with fire coming close to the house.
Brolund says firefighters worked hard to keep the fire out of the house, which was not affected.
He says that four fire engines and 20 firefighters responded to the fire, whose cause remains under investigation, but did not cause any injuries.
West Kelowna’s Smith Creek area is a semi-rural area, and crews contained two wildfires in the area in August 2025.
