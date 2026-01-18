Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

West Kelowna, B.C. home saved from fire after reported explosion: chief

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2026 5:42 pm
1 min read
West Kelowna Fire Department shows crews responding to reports of an explosion and house on fire in the Smith Creek neighbourhood early Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. as shown in this handout image provided by the department. View image in full screen
West Kelowna Fire Department shows crews responding to reports of an explosion and house on fire in the Smith Creek neighbourhood early Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. as shown in this handout image provided by the department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-West Kelowna Fire Department (Mandatory Credit)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Firefighters in West Kelowna, B.C., say they managed to save a house from flames early Sunday morning following reports of an explosion.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in a statement that crews responded to a residence in the Smith Creek neighbourhood at around 2 a.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says that arriving crews found a truck and trailer on fire, with fire coming close to the house.

Brolund says firefighters worked hard to keep the fire out of the house, which was not affected.

Trending Now

He says that four fire engines and 20 firefighters responded to the fire, whose cause remains under investigation, but did not cause any injuries.

West Kelowna’s Smith Creek area is a semi-rural area, and crews contained two wildfires in the area in August 2025.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices