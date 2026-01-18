Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP officer facing impaired driving charges while on duty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2026 4:24 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario provincial constable with 17 years of service is facing criminal impaired driving charges while on duty.

Provincial police say their Southern Georgian Bay detachment officers launched an impaired operation investigation on Jan. 15.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the investigation involved one of the officers at the detachment.

They say a 39-year-old constable was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with alcohol and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration above the legal threshold for impaired driving.

Trending Now

They say the officer is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Midland on Feb. 26.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay and the OPP Professional Standards Unit is conducting an internal investigation.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices