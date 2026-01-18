OPP officer facing impaired driving charges while on duty

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario provincial constable with 17 years of service is facing criminal impaired driving charges while on duty.

Provincial police say their Southern Georgian Bay detachment officers launched an impaired operation investigation on Jan. 15.

Police say the investigation involved one of the officers at the detachment.

They say a 39-year-old constable was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with alcohol and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration above the legal threshold for impaired driving.

They say the officer is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Midland on Feb. 26.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay and the OPP Professional Standards Unit is conducting an internal investigation.