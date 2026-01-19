ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets must make Monday night a happy homecoming for Jonathan Toews

Send this page to someone via email

There have already been some milestone moments for the man known as “Captain Serious” during his brief time as a Winnipeg Jet.

The July 4 news conference to officially announce the signing with his hometown team. His first game as a Jet in the Oct. 9 home and regular-season opener versus Dallas.

And Monday night completes the trifecta, when Jonathan Toews plays his first game at the United Center since departing almost three years ago as one of the most beloved — and successful — players in the 100-year history of the Chicago Blackhawks franchise.

The timing couldn’t be any better for what’s surely going to be a memorable evening.

The 37-year-old centre, who played 15 seasons in Chicago and led the Hawks to a hat trick of Stanley Cup titles, came within a goalpost and crossbar Saturday night of bringing a five-game goal-scoring streak into Monday’s game.

After struggling to find his form before the Christmas break — thanks to a more than two-year hiatus from the NHL because of long COVID-like symptoms — Toews is now playing to the level of a bona fide second-line centre that Winnipeg has so desperately needed for the last five seasons or so.

After dropping a valuable point to Toronto on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday back at home versus St. Louis amount to what feel like “must-win” games for the Jets if they intend, as Scott Arniel told us last week, to pick off Western Conference rivals ahead of them in the standings “one team at a time” before the Olympic break.

Under normal circumstances for a special occasion like Monday, the outcome of the game would take a back seat to honouring a player in the city where he achieved legendary status.

But for the Winnipeg Jets, there are two storylines that will play out.

And one is every bit as important as the other.