Senators inability to stop the puck haunts team

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators did so many things right on Saturday, but once again they didn’t get the goaltending needed to record the win.

It’s been a far too familiar refrain for the team this year and a significant reason they find themselves struggling to get out of the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings.

Saturday was a difficult one for the Senators (22-19-6) to shake. Ottawa jumped out to a 5-3 lead over the division rival Montreal Canadiens and watched the lead disappear in a span of 65 seconds late in the third and then lost in overtime.

The Senators outshot the Canadiens 34-19 and it still wasn’t enough.

Jake Sanderson had an impressive outing with a goal and three assists but was honest when asked about the team’s goaltending.

“I think, you know, Leevi (Merilainen) made some good saves,” said Sanderson. “But, you know, I think at the end of the day you’ve got to make more than 10 saves to win a game.”

Merilainen is in a difficult situation.

The 23-year-old was given the starter’s role when Linus Ullmark announced on Dec. 28 that he would be taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, Since then, the Senators have gone 4-5-1.

But goaltending has been an issue all season, even when Ullmark was around. Far too often this season goaltending has let the Senators down.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” admitted head coach Travis Green. “But, you know, I give our team a lot of credit, they’re battling, they’re playing good hockey. Our goalies haven’t been at their best. We know that and our team is still bringing it.”

With Ullmark’s return unknown, the Senators signed 37-year-old veteran James Reimer to a one-way contract for the remainder of the season earlier this week.

The Senators are back in action Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings and it’s possible Reimer could make his season debut. Green was asked but did not want to discuss Sunday’s game when he was still reflecting on Saturday’s.

Aside from the score Green liked his team’s performance. He admitted there were a few things early on that could have been better, but he liked how they came back and battled after falling behind 2-0.

“Our team can hang their head, or they can be mad,” he said. “I’d rather us be mad. We played a hell of a hockey game.”

Green admitted he felt his team deserved a better fate.

“Sometimes you’re going to dominate a game and you’re going to lose in overtime, and then you’ve got to come back and play the next one,” he said. “That’s kind of how we’re looking at this weekend.”

Players took some responsibility for not providing enough defensive support.

“I think as a group, we need to do a better job in those moments, helping Leevi out,” said captain Brady Tkachuk. “Box out, where he can see the puck. It’s why it’s a team sport. Everybody’s got a part in it, and it’s not just on one guy. It’s the whole team, and we need to do a better job.”

Ottawa has 10 games left before the Olympic break and will need to get on a run if it hopes to salvage the season. The Senators sit seven points back of the Buffalo Sabres, who hold the second and final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2026.