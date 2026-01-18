Jarry shines, Oilers thump struggling Canucks 6-0

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Tristan Jarry stopped all 31 shots he faced for his first shutout in an Oilers jersey as Edmonton trounced the beleaguered Canucks 6-0 in Vancouver on Saturday.

The victory marked Jarry’s 23rd career shutout and his first since Edmonton acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for goalie Stuart Skinner on Dec. 12.

The Oilers (24-17-8) erupted with six goals in the second period, including four goals on four shots over four minutes and 52 seconds.

Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen each scored twice, while Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin had a goal apiece. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed a pair of assists in his 999th regular-season game.

The Canucks (16-27-5) got 29 saves from Nikita Tolopilo as their losing skid stretched to 10 games (0-8-2).

Vancouver has not won a game in 2026 and last had a victory on home ice back on Dec. 6.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Played without forward Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers announced earlier on Saturday that the star centre has returned to Germany to attend to a family illness and is expected to rejoin the team next week. Draisaitl has 25 goals and 67 points over 48 games this season.

Canucks: Held fast in the first period before falling apart in the second. The home side allowed six goals across 13 minutes and 23 seconds and set a new high for goals allowed in a single period this season.

KEY MOMENT

Roslovic sparked the offensive onslaught 3:11 into the second period, chipping a puck toward the net from the bottom of the faceoff circle and sending it squirting through Tolopilo’s legs. Vancouver challenged for goaltender interference but after review, officials determined the goal would stand and the Oilers took a 1-0 lead.

KEY STAT

This is the first time the Canucks have gone winless in 10 games since the 1997-98 season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Open an eight-game homestand Sunday with a visit from the St. Louis Blues.

Canucks: Host the New York Islanders on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2026.