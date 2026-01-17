Oilers’ Draisaitl taking brief leave of absence

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON –

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is taking a brief leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany.

The NHL team said Draisaitl is expected to return later next week in a statement released Saturday, hours before a game in Vancouver against the Canucks.

The Oilers asked for privacy on Draisaitl’s behalf.

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl ranks second on the Oilers — and fifth in the NHL — with 67 points (25 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games this season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 28-year-old centre had yet to miss a game in the 2025-26 campaign.

After Saturday’s matchup against the Canucks, the Oilers host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, followed by home games against the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2026.