Sports

Oilers’ Draisaitl taking brief leave of absence

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2026 2:25 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON –
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is taking a brief leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany.

The NHL team said Draisaitl is expected to return later next week in a statement released Saturday, hours before a game in Vancouver against the Canucks.

The Oilers asked for privacy on Draisaitl’s behalf.

Draisaitl ranks second on the Oilers — and fifth in the NHL — with 67 points (25 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games this season.

The 28-year-old centre had yet to miss a game in the 2025-26 campaign.

After Saturday’s matchup against the Canucks, the Oilers host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, followed by home games against the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

