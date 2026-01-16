SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Quickley out for Raptors vs. Clippers

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2026 6:51 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley is not available to play for the Toronto Raptors against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Quickley is out with back spasms.

Backup forwards Sandro Mamukelashvili and Garrett Temple were both upgraded to available for the game.

Mamukelashvili had been fighting an illness and Temple also had back spasms.

Raptors starting centre Jakob Poeltl (lower back strain) and swingman RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) of Mississauga, Ont., remain unavailable.

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, who helped Toronto win its NBA title in 2019, is out with an ankle injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

