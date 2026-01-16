Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign former Manitoba Bisons receiver Gavin Cobb

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to chip away at their long list of free agents.

The Bombers re-signed Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb to a one-year contract on Friday.

The former Manitoba Bisons receiver returns for a second season in the Blue and Gold after joining the team as a free agent last winter.

The 27-year-old Cobb didn’t get into the Bombers’ lineup until week nine and only appeared in four regular season contests, as well as the Eastern Semifinal. He started two games as an injury replacement for Nic Demski.

Cobb finished the regular season with six catches for 51 yards, with 44 of those yards coming in their week 20 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He had another 29 yards receiving in their playoff loss while Demski was sidelined.

Cobb spent his first two seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 CFL Draft.

With Cobb locked up for 2026, the Bombers have 22 free agents remaining. CFL free agency begins on Feb. 10.