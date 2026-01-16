Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man wanted for allegedly setting fires on University of Toronto campus: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2026 11:42 am
1 min read
Toronto police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly set several fires on the University of Toronto's downtown campus Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Toronto police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly set several fires on the University of Toronto's downtown campus Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say they’re looking for a suspect who allegedly set several fires on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus Wednesday afternoon.

Police allege the 42-year-old man of no fixed address entered several buildings on the St. George campus between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They allege he lit multiple fires and damaged property before leaving the area.

No injuries were reported.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect is wanted for three counts of arson causing damage to property and two mischief-related offences.

Police have released photos and a description of the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices