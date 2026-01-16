Man wanted for allegedly setting fires on University of Toronto campus: police

Toronto police say they’re looking for a suspect who allegedly set several fires on the University of Toronto’s downtown campus Wednesday afternoon.
Police allege the 42-year-old man of no fixed address entered several buildings on the St. George campus between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
They allege he lit multiple fires and damaged property before leaving the area.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect is wanted for three counts of arson causing damage to property and two mischief-related offences.
Police have released photos and a description of the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
