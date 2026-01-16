Toronto police officer charged in theft of government IDs, bank cards

See more sharing options

A police officer in Toronto has been arrested after property that was delivered to police was taken instead of logged.

Police say it occurred multiple times in October.

They say items that were recovered included government-issued identification, bank cards and passports.

Police added that some of the items had previously been reported stolen.

Const. Derek McCormick has been charged with four counts of theft under $5,000, along with one count each of breach of trust and obstructing justice.

Police say McCormick, a 28-year veteran, has been suspended with pay.