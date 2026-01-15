Firefighters from three departments help battle huge house fire east of Calgary

Firefighters from Rocky View County were forced to call in help from Chestermere and Calgary as they scrambled to contain a huge fire in a house under construction in Conrich, just east of Calgary, on Thursday afternoon.
Photos and video from the scene show a wall of flames and smoke as a fully-engulfed home was quickly destroyed by the blaze.
In an update issued shortly after 3 p.m., the Rocky View Fire Department confirmed it was responding to “an active structure fire” in the area of Range Road 285 and Cambridge Boulevard.
Smoke from the fire could also be seen by people living in nearby Calgary.
Roads in the area were shut down and members of the public were asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes under construction.
In an update around 3:25 p.m., Rocky View Fire said neighbouring homes had been evacuated and all residents of the area were safe.
Half and hour later the fire department declared the fire was under control, but crews remained on scene putting out hot spots.
A final assessment of the damage, issued shortly after 5 p.m., said two homes under construction had been extensively damaged, while three other homes sustained exterior damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
