Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters from three departments help battle huge house fire east of Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray & Craig Momney Global News
Posted January 15, 2026 7:31 pm
1 min read
Firefighters from three departments were called out to a massive house fire in Conrich, just east of Calgary on Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
Firefighters from three departments were called out to a massive house fire in Conrich, just east of Calgary on Thursday afternoon. Courtesy: Shubumjeet Rakha
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Firefighters from Rocky View County were forced to call in help from Chestermere and Calgary as they scrambled to contain a huge fire in a house under construction in Conrich, just east of Calgary, on Thursday afternoon.

Photos and video from the scene show a wall of flames and smoke as a fully-engulfed home was quickly destroyed by the blaze.

The house, which was under construction in Conrich, just east of Calgary, was fully engulfed by the Thursday afternoon fire. View image in full screen
The Rocky View Fire Department says a total of five homes under construction were damaged in the fire in Conrich, just east of Calgary. Courtesy: Shubumjeet Rakha

In an update issued shortly after 3 p.m., the Rocky View Fire Department confirmed it was responding to “an active structure fire” in the area of Range Road 285 and Cambridge Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement

Smoke from the fire could also be seen by people living in nearby Calgary.

Residents of Calgary were also able to see smoke from the fire in a house under construction in Conrich, just east of the city. View image in full screen
Residents of Calgary were also able to see smoke from the fire in a house under construction in Conrich, just east of the city. Global News

Roads in the area were shut down and members of the public were asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes under construction.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an update around 3:25 p.m., Rocky View Fire said neighbouring homes had been evacuated and all residents of the area were safe.

Around 3:55 p.m. the Rocky View County Fire Department said the fire was under control. But by that time the house was little more than a pile of burning wood. View image in full screen
Around 3:55 p.m. the Rocky View County Fire Department said the fire was under control, but two of the homes under construction had sustained extensive damage. Courtesy: Shubumjeet Rakha

Half and hour later the fire department declared the fire was under control, but crews remained on scene putting out hot spots.

Story continues below advertisement

A final assessment of the damage, issued shortly after 5 p.m., said two homes under construction had been extensively damaged, while three other homes sustained exterior damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices