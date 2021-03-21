Crews respond to house, outbuilding and grass fires in Conrich, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Crews extinguished fires that broke out in a home and outbuildings in Conrich, a hamlet east of Calgary, on Sunday before 11 a.m.

“The fire involved several of the structures on site as well as a grass fire, which ensued from the fire,” said Marcus Weckesser, district chief of Rocky View County Fire Services.

“We attended with multiple stations as well as our mutual aid partners from Chestermere.”

Crews responded to several fires in Conrich, Alta., on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Global News

Crews got it under control by noon, with Weckesser saying they were looking for hotspots and exposures.

No one was injured, and everyone was accounted for, Weckesser said.

