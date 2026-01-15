List of schools closed in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, January 15, 2026

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of the status of schools, if they are open or closed, in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, January 15, 2026:

Toronto District School Board: Schools are closed.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

Peel District School Board: Schools are closed.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

York District School Board: Schools are closed.

York Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

Durham District School Board: Schools are open, but buses are cancelled in all zones – Zone 1, 2, 3, 4.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Schools are open, but buses are cancelled in all zones.

Halton District School Board: Schools are closed.

Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

District School Board of Niagara: Schools are closed.

Niagara Catholic District School Board: Schools are closed.

Southern Ontario gets dumped with significant snow storm

Many residents in southern Ontario woke up Thursday with a dumping of snow after a system moved through the region late on Wednesday.

Significant snowfall was expected after Environment Canada issued a yellow – snowfall warning of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to fall in the Toronto area between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, with the snow tapering off come the evening.

The weather agency warned of reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

“A low pressure system will continue to bring significant snowfall to much of southern Ontario. Very cold wind chills by this morning will add to the adverse weather conditions,” the latest weather alert read on Thursday morning for Toronto.

Temperatures also dropped significantly overnight reaching minus double digits. Toronto woke up to -22 with the wind chill on Thursday morning.

All TDSB schools and sites, including child care centres, are closed today due to the weather forecast. https://t.co/BIatgBaquz — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) January 15, 2026

Inclement Weather: All schools are closed today due to weather conditions. Bus transportation, child care centres, and before and after school programs located in schools are also cancelled. pic.twitter.com/kOy8bmGjq1 — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) January 15, 2026

PDSB Schools and Worksites are closed and all buses are cancelled today (Thursday, January 15) due to inclement weather. Closure of the schools includes cancellations of all activities located in the schools, including childcare, night school and permits. For further details on… pic.twitter.com/aXWrwjAK4C — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 15, 2026

