CFL committee proposes change to how regular-season tie games end

The CFL rules committee is proposing the elimination of tie games during the regular season.

If a CFL regular-season game is tied after regulation time, a maximum of two overtime rounds are held with teams gaining possession at the opponent’s 35-yard line. Should the score remain even after two possessions, the game goes down as a tie in the standings.

Under the rules committee proposal, if the score remains even following overtime, it would be decided by alternating plays from the opposition’s three-yard line until one team scores and the other does not.

CFL playoff games, if tied after regulation, currently go to the two-possession overtime format. If the contest remains even after those possessions, overtime continues until a winner is determined.

Another committee proposal involves the timing for the final three minutes of a half in a game.

It recommends a 20-second play clock remain in effect rather than the 35-second clock, which is scheduled to be adopted this season.

Both recommendations are according to a league source that requested anonymity because the CFL hasn’t formally announced the proposals. They still require approval from the CFL’s board of governors.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston is scheduled to hold a teleconference call later Wednesday.