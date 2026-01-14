Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

CFL committee proposes change to how regular-season tie games end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) celebrates his win over the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th CFL Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) celebrates his win over the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th CFL Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The CFL rules committee is proposing the elimination of tie games during the regular season.

If a CFL regular-season game is tied after regulation time, a maximum of two overtime rounds are held with teams gaining possession at the opponent’s 35-yard line. Should the score remain even after two possessions, the game goes down as a tie in the standings.

Under the rules committee proposal, if the score remains even following overtime, it would be decided by alternating plays from the opposition’s three-yard line until one team scores and the other does not.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

CFL playoff games, if tied after regulation, currently go to the two-possession overtime format. If the contest remains even after those possessions, overtime continues until a winner is determined.

Another committee proposal involves the timing for the final three minutes of a half in a game.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It recommends a 20-second play clock remain in effect rather than the 35-second clock, which is scheduled to be adopted this season.

Both recommendations are according to a league source that requested anonymity because the CFL hasn’t formally announced the proposals. They still require approval from the CFL’s board of governors.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston is scheduled to hold a teleconference call later Wednesday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices