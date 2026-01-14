Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Province fires contractor building delay-plagued school in northern Ontario

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 14, 2026 10:16 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Why Ontario education minister is determined to overhaul how school boards work'
Why Ontario education minister is determined to overhaul how school boards work
WATCH: Why Ontario education minister is determined to overhaul how school boards work – Nov 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A contractor building a school in northern Ontario that has been plagued by delays has been let go by the provincial government.

Education Minister Paul Calandra made the announcement Wednesday morning in a letter posted on the Near North District School Board’s website.

In it, Calandra said the NNDSB’s contract with the company building the school in Parry Sound, Ont., has been terminated following an “extensive period of review and engagement, including formal notices of default and opportunity for the contractor to resolve the outstanding concerns of NNDSB.”

The NNDSB was placed under provincial supervision in December 2025 due to what Calandra said was “incompetence” within the board impacting student achievement.

“After careful consideration, NNDSB has determined that continuing under the existing arrangement would place the project’s successful completion and timeline at risk,” Wednesday’s letter reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“As of today, NNDSB has regained full control of the project and is taking the necessary steps to ensure it is completed to the standard our community expects and deserves. This action was taken as a last resort and reflects the board’s responsibility to intervene when a major capital project is no longer on a reliable path forward.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The inexperience of the board, actions of some individual trustees and “absence of leadership” from the director of education contributed to the problems surrounding the long-delayed opening of the school, a report by a senior education minister bureaucrat found in September 2025.

The board began planning more than 10 years ago to close two elementary schools and the Parry Sound High School and build a new JK-12 school.

Trending Now

Parents had been told since 2023 that the new school would open in September 2025, but they were informed just weeks before the start of this school year that that wouldn’t happen, the report said.

Parry Sound High School students were told one week before the start of school that they would begin the school year virtually, as the partially demolished building wasn’t fit for occupancy. They were eventually told they could return to school in person on Sept. 15.

“NNDSB remains fully committed to delivering this state-of-the-art school safely and on target for opening in September 2026. We will secure a new general contractor and maintain close oversight of the project to support a smooth transition and minimize disruption,” the letter states.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our focus is firmly on students and families, and on ensuring public resources are managed responsibly and in the best interests of the community.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices