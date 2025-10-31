Menu

Politics

Education minister orders northern Ontario school board to resolve dysfunction

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2025 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford government won’t eliminate French, Catholic trustees but English board has no cover'
Ford government won’t eliminate French, Catholic trustees but English board has no cover
WATCH: Ford government won’t eliminate French, Catholic trustees but English board has no cover – Sep 10, 2025
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a North Bay area school board to take immediate steps to resolve what a report described as overwhelming dysfunction or he will take “further action.”

Paul Calandra’s warning to the Near North District School Board comes after he placed five other boards under government supervision, and he is considering broad school board governance changes including eliminating the role of trustees.

Calandra tasked a senior ministry bureaucrat with a review following media reports and parent concerns about problems at the board, and she submitted the report last month.

The report found that there is a “deficit of leadership” from the director of education and a fractured relationship between the administration and trustees, who themselves are divided and largely lack experience and knowledge of good governance.

The report says that dysfunction is partly to blame for a long-delayed opening of a new school in Parry Sound that has angered parents and students.

The board, through a spokesperson, declined to comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

