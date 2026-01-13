Calgary police investigate after women allegedly run out on $800 bill at salon and spa

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a theft at a northeast Calgary hair salon, during which two women allegedly ran out on hundreds of dollars worth of hair services last month.

Rajie Virk is a hair stylist at the Harvest Hair Salon & Spa who says the women came in with a little girl on Dec. 19, wanting everything from hair colouring to a haircut.

“I did the colour correction on one lady, I did a full head highlight and then haircut treatment while she was sitting for processing I did the other lady,“ says Virk.

The total came up to about $800.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Virk says when it came time to pay, one of the women had already left the salon with the little girl, and the other woman had to get her money from her car, but she never came back.

Story continues below advertisement

Virk has been a hairstylist for 25 years and says she has never had this happen to her before.

“You know when you break your heart and soul, with your heart and soul. We are so passionate about your work and people take advantage like that. You feel very disappointed because it’s not about the money, it’s how people think they can go anywhere and get these things done and they just can leave,” she said.

Harvest Hair Salon & Spa owner Beant Dhaliwal says since the theft, they’re now implementing policies such as taking identification as well as partial or even full payments up front, especially for new clients.

“That’s quite the money, especially during the Christmas time. It was very hurtful for us,” says Dhaliwal.

Virk doesn’t think she’ll ever see the money that she’s owed, but says its not about the money but instead hoping this doesn’t happen to other stylists.

“I want their faces out there so they can’t do this to other people,” she says.