Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton to invest $480,000 in continued Chinatown revitalization efforts

By Katherine Ludwig Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 8:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton investing $480K to continue Chinatown revitalization efforts'
Edmonton investing $480K to continue Chinatown revitalization efforts
The City of Edmonton is extending the Chinatown Vibrancy Fund into 2026 and applications are now being accepted. Despite continued concerns of social disorder in the area, the city funded projects are seeing success.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Edmonton is now accepting applications for the Chinatown Vibrancy Fund. 

The city announced Tuesday it’ll be investing $480,000 to continue the program into 2026.

The city has already spent upwards of $1 million on 28 community led projects in the inner city neighbourhood since it was first kickstarted in 2024.

Local and city officials at Tuesday’s announcement said the area directly north of the downtown core has been struggling with social disorder for decades.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Businesses have said in the past there are concerns the situation in the area, and concentration of social services like homeless shelters, has deterred visitors to businesses and restaurants.

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton invests in Chinatown revitalization amid rampant social disorder'
City of Edmonton invests in Chinatown revitalization amid rampant social disorder
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, businesses and officials say the revitalization efforts are working, as they saw a large increase in visitors to Chinatown in 2025.

The city plans to continue investing in revitalization projects while simultaneously working to secure permanent housing in the area to help address the social disorder.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the story above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices