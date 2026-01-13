Edmonton to invest $480,000 in continued Chinatown revitalization efforts

The City of Edmonton is now accepting applications for the Chinatown Vibrancy Fund.
The city announced Tuesday it’ll be investing $480,000 to continue the program into 2026.
The city has already spent upwards of $1 million on 28 community led projects in the inner city neighbourhood since it was first kickstarted in 2024.
Local and city officials at Tuesday’s announcement said the area directly north of the downtown core has been struggling with social disorder for decades.
Businesses have said in the past there are concerns the situation in the area, and concentration of social services like homeless shelters, has deterred visitors to businesses and restaurants.
However, businesses and officials say the revitalization efforts are working, as they saw a large increase in visitors to Chinatown in 2025.
The city plans to continue investing in revitalization projects while simultaneously working to secure permanent housing in the area to help address the social disorder.
