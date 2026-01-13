Fatal northwest Calgary confrontation an act of self-defence, police say

Calgary police confirm that a fatal altercation in the northwest community of Edgemont last week was a case of self-defence.

Officers were called to a residence along Edgemont Court around 4:15 on Friday afternoon for a report of an altercation inside.

When they arrived, they discovered a man in his 40s who was in medical distress, as well as an woman in her 30s who was injured.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the man died on scene, while the woman was transported to hospital in stable condition.

View image in full screen Calgary police were called out to the home on Edgemont Drive northwest, around 4:15 Friday afternoon. A man in his 40s was killed in what police confirm was a case of self defence. Global News

Police are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation on Tuesday afternoon, but investigators now say the man was killed in an act of self-defence.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbour Alex Hansen told Global News that the woman who was involved is a long-time member of the community who ran to her home for help.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“About 4.15, (there was) a knock on my door and the girl across the street came running to the door, was covered in blood and was yelling, ‘My dad is in the basement and somebody is trying to kill him,'” said Hansen.

“My friend who is visiting from Golden (B.C.) came out to calm her down and she had a knife in her hand and she dropped the knife and from that point on there was police for two days around here interviewing as many people as they could.”

View image in full screen On Tuesday morning there was some remnants of police tape outside the home where the fatal altercation took place in the northwest Calgary community of Edgemont. Global News

Following the incident, police said they were not looking for any suspects but were working to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal altercation.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy on the man was scheduled for Tuesday and police were expected to provide an update on their investigation at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.