Canada

Big demand for women’s self-defense classes in Okanagan

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 9:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Big demand for women’s self-defense classes in Okanagan' Big demand for women’s self-defense classes in Okanagan
A Kelowna self-defense instructor says there are two reasons why women attend her classes. Either they are being proactive, in case something happens, or something has already happened, and they want to make sure they are never overpowered again. Either way, the demand for this type of training is high in the Okanagan these days.

A Kelowna self-defense instructor says there are two reasons why women attend her classes. Either they are being proactive, in case something happens, or something has already happened, and they want to make sure they are never overpowered again.

Read more: Senior woman attacked at West Kelowna park, man in custody

Either way, the demand for this type of training is high in the Okanagan these days.

Read more: ‘A more intelligent way to defend yourself’: Kelowna martial arts studio teaches jiu-jitsu to empower women

