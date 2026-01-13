Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Richmond teen fighting for his life after fight, hit and run caught on camera

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 13, 2026 3:42 pm
1 min read
The scene in Richmond where the hit-and-run took place. View image in full screen
The scene in Richmond where the hit and run took place. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital after a hit and run in Richmond on the weekend.

Video posted to social media shows the teen fighting with two people in a parking lot near Aberdeen Skytrain Station around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The teen then ran across the road and was hit by a car. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Police said they are now looking for a dark 2014 to 2019 Ford Fiesta, believed to have damage to the front end.

Trending Now

Officers are also investigating an alleged assault causing bodily harm related to the fight before the teen was hit.

A GoFundMe has been posted online to raise funds for the family as they remain by the teen’s side in the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices