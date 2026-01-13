Richmond teen fighting for his life after fight, hit and run caught on camera

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital after a hit and run in Richmond on the weekend.
Video posted to social media shows the teen fighting with two people in a parking lot near Aberdeen Skytrain Station around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The teen then ran across the road and was hit by a car. The driver did not remain at the scene.
Police said they are now looking for a dark 2014 to 2019 Ford Fiesta, believed to have damage to the front end.
Officers are also investigating an alleged assault causing bodily harm related to the fight before the teen was hit.
A GoFundMe has been posted online to raise funds for the family as they remain by the teen’s side in the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.
