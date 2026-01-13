Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. property values climb eight per cent to a record $200 billion

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2026 9:29 am
1 min read
A passenger ferry, operated by Halifax Transit, makes its way across the Halifax harbour to the Woodside ferry terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A passenger ferry, operated by Halifax Transit, makes its way across the Halifax harbour to the Woodside ferry terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The value of properties across Nova Scotia has broken the $200-billion mark for the first time.

The Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) says property values across the province have climbed to a record $206.3 billion, up eight per cent from last year’s $190.5 billion.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Residential properties are up eight per cent to $125.6 billion while commercial properties are up about six per cent to $32.2 billion.

Properties in and around Halifax are driving the growth, with properties in the municipality now worth $113.8 billion, more than half the provincial total.

Trending Now

PVSC says condos, apartments and duplexes are seeing strong growth with construction expanding outside Halifax.

It says commercial land values in the city are up significantly, especially in areas like the expanding Burnside Industrial Park in Dartmouth.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices