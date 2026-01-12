St. Paul’s workers call for change after hospital death puts spotlight on violence

Send this page to someone via email

The death of Trevor Dubois has put a spotlight on broader concerns about violence in Saskatchewan hospitals, and workers at St. Paul’s hospital in Saskatoon are renewing calls for change.

A letter dated Sunday outlines what workers say they continue to see in their work daily.

“It truly is happening everywhere and it’s happening by everyone, you know. It isn’t one type of person committing violence, it’s all over the place,” said Bryce Boynton, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses.

In the letter, workers describe multiple incidents over a three-day period in December with threats, attempts to harm, racism, harassment, and weapons.

In one case, a patient allegedly rammed into a door before pulling a knife. Another account details an incident where a person entered triage with lacerations on his hands, with St. Paul’s staff later learning he had attacked someone with a machete, which security confiscated from his clothing.

Boynton says this isn’t the first letter of its kind. “Over 60 per cent of our membership who responded to our survey said that they’ve thought about leaving the province or leaving the profession altogether and that’s because of these extreme pressures and negative outcomes that are being placed on them,” he said.

“And on top of that, another quarter could retire today if they wanted to, and so if we continue to ignore it, we are at risk of losing all of these different nurses.”

But not everyone agrees this is the time or place to bring up the concerns.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand says there is a risk of Dubious’ death being politicized. “Don’t play politics with First Nations peoples’ lives anymore, it’s unacceptable and it has to stop,” Arcand said.

“And if anybody’s going to call you out, I’m going to call you out, because we are supposed to work together for a quality of life and right now the quality of life is not too good for First Nations people in this province.”

Global News asked the opposition NDP at a news conference Monday about what Chief Arcand had to say.

“It’s a devastating situation of course,” said Vicki Mowat, Sask. NDP deputy leader. “We have first and foremost a responsibility to protect the people of our province. That includes patients, that includes health care workers.”

The nurse’s union says any changes going forward must continue to include frontline hospital workers.

“The government is accountable for health care in this province, so I want them at that table,” said Boynton . “I want them participating and working closely with us, and I also want them to rely on the experts that are highlighting these issues in their decision making.”

Watch above for more on why nurses in Saskatchewan are renewing calls for action over violence.