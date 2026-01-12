Montreal’s $7.7B budget raises spending by 5.4 per cent, has money for homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada has presented a $7.7-billion budget with new spending on housing and homelessness.

The first budget since Martinez Ferrada won the November election raises spending by about 5.4 per cent, with last year’s budget coming in at $7.3 billion.

Property taxes will rise by an average of 3.8 per cent in the residential sector — which includes borough taxes — and 3.4 per cent for non-residential properties.

There is $30 million for organizations that fight homelessness and $100 million to buy and convert buildings to emergency shelters between now and 2035.

The city says it is freezing hiring in some areas of the public service and that it has found $79 million in savings per year by reviewing its programs.

Provincial law requires municipalities to present balanced operational budgets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.