Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s $7.7B budget raises spending by 5.4 per cent, has money for homelessness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 5:57 pm
1 min read
Montreal's new mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada speaks to the media at city hall following her win in the municipal elections, in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Montreal's new mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada speaks to the media at city hall following her win in the municipal elections, in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada has presented a $7.7-billion budget with new spending on housing and homelessness.

The first budget since Martinez Ferrada won the November election raises spending by about 5.4 per cent, with last year’s budget coming in at $7.3 billion.

Property taxes will rise by an average of 3.8 per cent in the residential sector — which includes borough taxes — and 3.4 per cent for non-residential properties.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There is $30 million for organizations that fight homelessness and $100 million to buy and convert buildings to emergency shelters between now and 2035.

Trending Now

The city says it is freezing hiring in some areas of the public service and that it has found $79 million in savings per year by reviewing its programs.

Provincial law requires municipalities to present balanced operational budgets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices