SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Barnes named Eastern Conference player of the week

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2026 3:58 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week.

Barnes averaged a team-high 22 points, 6.3 rebounds, six assists and 36.4 minutes in three games, all Raptors wins. He missed Toronto’s 125-117 loss at Boston on Friday with a right knee sprain.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments'
Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments
Story continues below advertisement

He ended his week with 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, including the winning free throw, in a 116-115 overtime win over visiting Philadelphia on Sunday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Barnes, who was named player of the week for the second time in his career, is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 steals and 34.2 minutes in 39 games this season.

Barnes was named Eastern Conference defensive player of the month for October/November and is the only player in the NBA with at least 700 points, 300 rebounds, 200 assists, 50 steals and 50 blocks this season.

Trending Now

The Raptors (24-16) were set to host Philadelphia for a second straight night later Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices