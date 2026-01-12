Barnes named Eastern Conference player of the week

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week.

Barnes averaged a team-high 22 points, 6.3 rebounds, six assists and 36.4 minutes in three games, all Raptors wins. He missed Toronto’s 125-117 loss at Boston on Friday with a right knee sprain.

Story continues below advertisement

He ended his week with 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, including the winning free throw, in a 116-115 overtime win over visiting Philadelphia on Sunday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Barnes, who was named player of the week for the second time in his career, is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 steals and 34.2 minutes in 39 games this season.

Barnes was named Eastern Conference defensive player of the month for October/November and is the only player in the NBA with at least 700 points, 300 rebounds, 200 assists, 50 steals and 50 blocks this season.

The Raptors (24-16) were set to host Philadelphia for a second straight night later Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2026.