Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian return trips from U.S. by car decline for 12th straight month: StatCan

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 12, 2026 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada to U.S. flight volumes drop'
Canada to U.S. flight volumes drop
Canadian airlines are avoiding travel to the United States with new data highlighting a 14 per cent drop year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. Included in the data are Canada's two largest air carriers, Air Canada and WestJet. John Gradek, faculty lecturer at McGill Unviersity's aviation management program, joins Global News Morning with more on the flight decline and where Canadians are flying to instead.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The number of Canadians travelling to and from the United States by car was down for the 12th consecutive month, Statistics Canada data shows.

In December, 1.3 million Canadians returned from the U.S. by automobile, a “steep decline” of 30.7 per cent from the same month in 2024, says Statistics Canada data released on Monday.

The data noted that Dec. 28 was the busiest day for road travel at the border, with 73,800 Canadians returning to the country.

This number was 28.5 per cent higher than the average for all the other Sundays last month.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Air travel also saw a similar drop, with the number of Canadian return trips from the U.S. at 470,700, declining 18.7 per cent compared to December last year.

Canadians travelled to other parts of the world, however, with return trips from overseas increasing to 1.1 million, up 10.4 per cent compared to December last year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canadians still holding back on U.S. travel, new StatCan data shows'
Canadians still holding back on U.S. travel, new StatCan data shows
Trending Now

The chill in travel flows both ways, with the number of Americans arriving in Canada down 8.9 per cent last month compared to December 2024.

However, this was offset partially by the number of overseas residents coming to Canada, which was up 6.6 per cent during the same period.

A total of 981,800 American residents travelled to Canada by car in December, a decline of nine per cent compared to December last year. The busiest period for Americans driving into Canada was between Boxing Day and Dec. 27, data showed, with an average of 67,300 arrivals per day.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices