Canadian return trips from U.S. by car decline for 12th straight month: StatCan

The number of Canadians travelling to and from the United States by car was down for the 12th consecutive month, Statistics Canada data shows.

In December, 1.3 million Canadians returned from the U.S. by automobile, a “steep decline” of 30.7 per cent from the same month in 2024, says Statistics Canada data released on Monday.

The data noted that Dec. 28 was the busiest day for road travel at the border, with 73,800 Canadians returning to the country.

This number was 28.5 per cent higher than the average for all the other Sundays last month.

Air travel also saw a similar drop, with the number of Canadian return trips from the U.S. at 470,700, declining 18.7 per cent compared to December last year.

Canadians travelled to other parts of the world, however, with return trips from overseas increasing to 1.1 million, up 10.4 per cent compared to December last year.

The chill in travel flows both ways, with the number of Americans arriving in Canada down 8.9 per cent last month compared to December 2024.

However, this was offset partially by the number of overseas residents coming to Canada, which was up 6.6 per cent during the same period.

A total of 981,800 American residents travelled to Canada by car in December, a decline of nine per cent compared to December last year. The busiest period for Americans driving into Canada was between Boxing Day and Dec. 27, data showed, with an average of 67,300 arrivals per day.