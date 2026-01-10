Menu

Crime

Identity of RUH altercation patient revealed

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted January 10, 2026 6:21 pm
1 min read
Family friends confirm that Trevor Dubois died after an altercation with security at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.
Family friends confirm that Trevor Dubois died after an altercation with security at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Facebook / Trevor Dubois
More information has come to light regarding the death of a patient at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) after an altercation with security.

A family friend has confirmed that Trevor Dubois was the patient who died at Royal University Hospital on Friday. Dubois was an Indigenous social worker who was at the hospital for cancer treatment.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says that on Friday, staff called security after safety concerns involving an admitted patient were reported. Once security officers arrived, a physical altercation occurred, during which Dubois became unresponsive. Staff rushed to his aid, but it was too late.

The SHA says it has contacted the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) to help support the patient’s family. Global News reached out to the STC on Saturday, which said it is unable to comment on the situation at this time.

An investigation by the police and coroner’s office is ongoing to determine if the death is suspicious.

The Saskatoon Police Service has not responded to requests for more information.

